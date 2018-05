3 of 11 Getty Images

Food service staff

Ranking just below professional-care workers are the people who are serving the food at your favorite local digs. Wait staff often get low pay and can have exhausting jobs with numerous people telling them what to do each day.



While 10% of workers in general reported an episode of major depression in the past year, almost 15% of women in this field did so.



“This is often a very thankless job,” Legge says. “People can be really rude and there is a lot of physical exertion. When people are depressed, it is hard to have energy and motivation—when you have to be on, it is difficult.”