6 Great New Laptop Bags

We know how much your laptop means to you. Keep it safe in style with these terrific new bags—each with an extra-special touch to set it (and you!) apart from the crowd.
Security special
This messenger-style bag may look ordinary, but it's harboring a secret: Inside the Booq Taipan Shadow ($69.95-$129.95; BooqBags.com) is an ID tag with a unique code. So if you're unlucky enough to get separated from your bag, Booq can help you get back together again.
But that's not all! The laptop section is super-padded and plush, and the back pocket unzips at the bottom to become a roller bag sleeve. It's cute and roomy enough to use as an everyday carry-all, too, even when you're headed out but your laptop isn't.
High fashion flyer
This subtle, elegant bag was inspired by Amelia Earhart—and it feels just as at-home in the airport. The Bobarra Lady Lindy ($200; Bobarra.com) is the quintessential travel bag: The middle compartment zips all the way open so your laptop lies flat on one side (padded in velvety softness, we might add), while the attached quart-sized pouch flips out on the other, making trips through security a breeze.
A bit pricey? Sure. But we think it's worth it.
Earth angel
Made from recycled beverage bottles, the Haiku Rumi Messenger ($109; HaikuBags.com)
is as environmentally-friendly as they come.
But no matter how green you are, this is the ideal bag for women on-the-go. Along with the padded laptop compartment, there's also a roller bag sleeve to fit over your suitcase. Plus, a set of straps on the bottom can hold your yoga mat for those days when you need to mix a little om with your office time. To top it all off, the embroidered branch-with-leaves pattern on the flap lends a touch of Zen-inspired style.
Bright bag
If the rich jewel tones don't capture your fancy, this will: The Lug Flatbed Slim Laptop Bed ($66; LugLife.com) opens flat so you can use the built-in mouse pad on the back (talk about smart design!).
Three roomy vertical pockets hold lots of stuff, plus there are straps inside the bag to keep your papers from shifting around. We'd choose this colorful charmer over a boring old briefcase anytime.
Beautiful basic
Simplicity can be stunning, can't it? Case in point: the gorgeous Built Laptop Sling ($50; BuiltNY.com) holds your laptop and that's it. The patterns (based on textile designer Alexander Girard's designs) are so eye-catching that you might be tempted to wear yours as a purse (go right ahead—we won't tell).
The hourglass shape keeps your notebook in place, and it's slim enough to slip into another bag if you've got more than your laptop to carry around.
Hidden treasure
Yes, the STM Revolution ($99.95; STMBags.com) looks like a run-of-the-mill backpack, but that's the point. There's a secret padded laptop section in the front, so when you open the bag, all those folks milling around you at the airport will have no idea your precious baby is snuggled inside. Brilliant!
It also boasts a roomy organizer-style front pocket, two water bottle holders, and a main compartment for all your other stuff.
