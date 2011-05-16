8 Ways to Fall in Lust With Your Body

When was the last time you felt truly sexy? If you're having trouble recalling, you're not alone. "When women spend their days working hard, they often pay little attention to their sensual selves," says Lisa Schrader, author of Kama Sutra 52. Try these tips and tricks to awaken your inner sex goddess.
Wear red
Whether it's crimson lipstick or a scarlet dress, rocking this hue can up your lust factor. "It stimulates your sexual appetite," says Elizabeth Harper, author of Wishing: How to Fulfill Your Heart's Desires.
Go commando
Date night? Skip underwear, says Ramani Durvasula, PhD, a professor of psychology at California State University, Los Angeles. "You'll feel a bit naughty and very sexy."
Work up a sweat
Women who exercise regularly feel more desirable, a study conducted at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville reveals.
Slip on dangly jewelry
Turn yourself on with pieces that tease your favorite body parts, such as a necklace that gently brushes your cleavage, says Stephanie Buehler, a psychologist and sex therapist in Irvine, California.
Show off your assets
Need a lift? Skip the roomy sweats and slip into clothes that gently hug your body, advises Scarlett De Bease, president of Scarlett New York Image Consulting. Don't you feel flirtier already?
Dare to go bare
Ask to take off more than usual at your next bikini wax. "Removing hair down there will make you more sensitive and aware of your body," says Sheila Kelley, founder of S Factor Fitness, a pole-dancing workout.
Forget the ballet flats
Wearing high heels strengthens the muscles of your pelvic floor, which can potentially increase your sexual satisfaction, Italian research shows. Besides, strutting your stuff in pumps is sexy!
Undress like someone's watching
"Instead of shuffling off your clothes exhaustedly, make it playful," Kelley suggests. Slowly and sensuously peel off each layer. Then slip into a sexy camisole...or nothing at all. You'll be head over heels for yourself in no time.
