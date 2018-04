7 of 12 Getty Images

Yoga mat

Your mat, like your handbag, is a natural magnet for germs and crud on the floor beneath it, not to mention bacteria from your feet, hands, and sweat as you strike those poses.



Make sure you always put the same side of the mat down on the floor, Schmidt says; get one with different colors or patterns on top and bottom so it’s easy to remember which side to use. And just to be safe, give it a scrub with good old dish soap and hot water after every couple of uses, says Linda Cobb, author of Talking Dirty With the Queen of Clean.