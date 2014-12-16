Light Lunches You'll Love

Skinny up your midday meal with these delish and satisfying eats from our CarbLovers Diet.

Shaun Chavis
December 16, 2014
Delish and filling eats

Looking for the perfect slimming, satisfying lunch? We’ve got you covered. These picks are tasty (there's bacon!), waist-friendly, and filling, because we’ve designed each recipe with a Resistant Starch (RS) food.

Why we love RS: It’s a type of carb that curbs hunger, boosts energy, and helps your body burn more fat. Triple fabulous. Here—from our New York Times best-selling book, The CarbLovers Diet—are three simple recipes, plus takeout options and microwaveable choices, too.
Black Bean and Zucchini Quesadillas

Ingredients: Black beans, salsa, zucchini, corn tortillas, Cheddar cheese

Calories: 400

Try this recipe: Black Bean and Zucchini Quesadillas
Pesto Turkey Club

Serve with an apple

Ingredients: Pesto, pumpernickel bread, slice turkey, low-sodium turkey bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato

Calories: 390

Try this recipe: Pesto Turkey Club
Middle Eastern Rice Salad

Ingredients: Brown rice, olive oil, sweet onion, chickpeas, ground cumin, salt, ground black pepper, chopped dates, fresh mint, fresh parsley

Calories: 380

Try this recipe: Middle Eastern Rice Salad
Heat and Eat

No time to prep? Try these store-bought picks. If you’re brown-bagging it, pack a side of veggies to steam in the office microwave or a small side salad to enjoy with 2 tablespoons of low-fat vinaigrette.

320 calories: Amy’s Black Bean Vegetable Enchilada

320 calories: Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Chicken Pesto Classico

220 calories: Lean Cuisine Salmon with Basil
Eat out, stay slim!

Try these CarbLovers-friendly menu picks for a tasty, filling lunch you won’t have to feel guilty about.

350 calories: Einstein Bros Half Chicken Chipotle Salad

410 calories: Jamba Juice Chimichurri Chicken Wrap without sauce (pictured)

320 calories: Wendy’s Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato

