Light Lunches You'll Love

Heat and Eat

No time to prep? Try these store-bought picks. If you’re brown-bagging it, pack a side of veggies to steam in the office microwave or a small side salad to enjoy with 2 tablespoons of low-fat vinaigrette.



• 320 calories: Amy’s Black Bean Vegetable Enchilada



• 320 calories: Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Chicken Pesto Classico



• 220 calories: Lean Cuisine Salmon with Basil