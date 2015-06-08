The 8 Best Fat-Blasters

4 of 9 Chris Fanning

Jumping rope

Burns 340 calories in 30 minutes



You knew this workout had to be high on the list. After all, it’s one of pro boxers' favorite ways to train. To get the most from each jump, use a rope with handles that reach to just under your armpits when you stand on the middle of it, and follow these top-form tips: Jump with your feet slightly apart and body upright, and keep your jumps low to the ground. Don’t have a rope? You’ll get the same benefits by doing the movements rope-free.



Boost the burn: Frequently switch up your speed (slow, fast) and style (jumping with one foot, then two feet), or jump rope while you jog.