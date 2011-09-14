Heartburn? 7 Medications That Can Help

5 of 8

H2 blockers

Sold as: Pepcid AC, Tagamet HB, Zantac 75 (which are also available in generic versions).



Where to find them: Available in liquid and tablet form, over-the-counter or by prescription (depending on the strength).



How they work: Reduce acid production in the stomach.



Potential side effects: Headache, diarrhea, constipation, dizziness, and sleepiness. High doses over long periods of time can lead to breast enlargement and sexual problems in men.



