Mix and Match Workout: Tone Up Your Way

September 04, 2014
Ready, Set, Go!
Create your own workout with moves from Marc Santa Maria, based on his popular Diesel class at Crunch in New York City. For full-body toning, choose a move for your upper body, a move for your lower body, and a move for the core; then do 3 sets of each move.
Upper body: Triceps Diesel dips
Sit with legs extended and heels on the floor. Place hands shoulder-width apart behind butt, with wrists below shoulders and fingertips toward butt. Squeeze inner thighs together; press into hands to lift butt off floor. Lift right leg and hold; alternately bend and straighten elbows 15 times. Repeat on opposite side, then with both heels on floor.
Upper body: Patty-cake push-ups
*More challenging
Get into the "up" part of push-up position. Touch left hand to right elbow, then right hand to left elbow. (Working out with a buddy? Face each other and high-five instead.) Next, do a push-up. Do 10 reps.
Lower body: Leg extensions
Stand with feet hip-distance apart and thighs squeezed toward each other. Raise right leg, with knee bent to 90 degrees. Tighten quads and extend leg straight out in front. Do 10 reps, then keep leg extended and pulse it about 2 inches up and down 10 times. Repeat on opposite side.
Lower body: Squat jumps
*More challenging
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Push butt back and lower into squat position, with knees behind toes; pulse up and down 3 times. Next, explode off floor and tap feet together in mid-air. Land softly in squat position. Do 10 reps.
Core: Oblique hops
Crouch with palms on floor. Keeping hands anchored, tighten abs and hop feet to the left. Hop back to the middle, then to the right. (To increase the challenge, skip middle and just hop from side to side.) Do 15 reps.
Core: Leg extension crunches
*More challenging
Sit with hands on the floor behind you, palms down and fingers toward butt. Lean back on sitting bones, tighten abs, and raise both legs off floor. Bend knees and crunch legs in toward body; extend legs, then raise them as high as you can. Lower legs toward floor (but don’t touch). Do 15 reps.
