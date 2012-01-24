Get Glowing With Pear

This anti-aging fruit gives your skin a big beauty boost, whether you eat it or apply it!
Bite this for better skin
Pears are full of fiber, a crucial nutrient for your skin. “Fiber slows the release of sugar into your blood, a good thing because repeated sugar spikes can damage collagen, a protein that keeps your complexion plump and smooth,” Alan C. Logan, ND, says. “Pears also have vitamin C, which fights free radicals.” So crunching on a Bosc or Bartlett a day may help keep the wrinkles away.
The lactic acid in pear extract, a key ingredient in Sonia Kashuk Ultra Shine Sheer Lip Gloss ($9; Target stores), smooths lips and helps skin cells retain moisture. Translation: You get a pretty pop of color, and your lips stay moist.
Rich in vitamin C, the pear-seed extract in Liz Earle Superskin Eye and Lip Treatment ($50; lizearle.com) minimizes the appearance of fine lines around your eyes and lips, and it firms and tones skin over time.
Gentle peel
Smooth on Naturopathica Pear Fig Polishing Enzyme Peel ($52; naturopathica.com), let
it sit for three minutes, then rinse. The exfoliating treatment contains fruit enzymes, which are gentler than the grains in some facial scrubs.
