Get Glowing With Pear

This anti-aging fruit gives your skin a big beauty boost, whether you eat it or apply it!

Melanie Rud
January 24, 2012
1 of 7 Getty Images

Pear care

Bite this for better skin

Pears are full of fiber, a crucial nutrient for your skin. “Fiber slows the release of sugar into your blood, a good thing because repeated sugar spikes can damage collagen, a protein that keeps your complexion plump and smooth,” Alan C. Logan, ND, says. “Pears also have vitamin C, which fights free radicals.” So crunching on a Bosc or Bartlett a day may help keep the wrinkles away.
2 of 7 Todd Huffman

Soothing soap

Keep B.Witching Bath Co. Golden Pear Liquid Soap ($11; bwitchingbathco .com) next to the sink. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory pear juice, even zealous hand-washers will avoid red or irritated skin.
3 of 7 Todd Huffman

Organic skin fix

Get smooth all over with paraben-and-sulfate-free 100% Pure Organic Honey and Pear Hydrating Shower Gel ($15; 100percentpure.com). The pear enzymes speed cell turnover, exfoliating skin just as well as a loofah—with a lot less elbow grease.
4 of 7 Todd Huffman

Lip treat

The lactic acid in pear extract, a key ingredient in Sonia Kashuk Ultra Shine Sheer Lip Gloss ($9; Target stores), smooths lips and helps skin cells retain moisture. Translation: You get a pretty pop of color, and your lips stay moist.
5 of 7 Todd Huffman

Powerhouse lotion

Fruit Frappe Pear with Mangosteen Body Lotion ($7; uppercanadasoap.com) leaves skin feeling supersmooth thanks to the pear’s natural humectants. The fresh, fruity scent is just an added bonus!
6 of 7 Todd Huffman

Wrinkle-erasing duo

Rich in vitamin C, the pear-seed extract in Liz Earle Superskin Eye and Lip Treatment ($50; lizearle.com) minimizes the appearance of fine lines around your eyes and lips, and it firms and tones skin over time.
7 of 7 Todd Huffman

Gentle peel

Smooth on Naturopathica Pear Fig Polishing Enzyme Peel ($52; naturopathica.com), let it sit for three minutes, then rinse. The exfoliating treatment contains fruit enzymes, which are gentler than the grains in some facial scrubs.

