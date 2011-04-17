Secret Natural Ingredient: Nutmeg

4 of 5 Getty Images

Sleep promoter

If you’re having trouble getting some shut-eye, pour yourself a mug of warm milk with a dash of nutmeg. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts to sleep-promoting serotonin in the body, while nutmeg may help keep that serotonin from breaking down (so it lasts longer in the brain), says Michael Murray, ND, co-author of The Encyclopedia of Healing Foods.