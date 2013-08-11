Get Longer, Thicker Lashes

Lush up your lashes in the blink of an eye with these tricks and buys.

Diana Cerqueira
August 11, 2013
1 of 6

Secrets to fabulous fringe

2 of 6

Upgrade your mascara

You Want: Longer Lashes
Try: Covergirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara ($9; drugstores)
The formula’s tiny fibers grab onto the tips of lashes, adding length.

You Want: Healthier Lashes
Try: Revlon Grow Luscious Mascara ($9; drugstores)
With conditioning ingredients built in, this mascara adds shine and makes lashes less likely to break.

You Want: Thicker Lashes
Try: Maybelline New York Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara ($8; drugstores) It wraps lashes with a rich thickening formula that doesn’t get gunky.
3 of 6

Fake it!

Stars like Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lopez prove that nothing lengthens lashes like falsies—and they’re easier to apply than you think. New York City makeup artist Suzy Gerstein suggests placing a few small lash clusters at the center of your eye, right above the iris. “They have an antidroop effect,” she says.

Grip a lash cluster—try Make Up For Ever Individual Faux Lashes ($15; sephora.com)—with a pair of tweezers, and dip the root end in glue (it comes in the package). Wait 20 seconds for glue to get tacky, then press the base of the lashes right along your lash line.
4 of 6

Find your magic wand

Rubber Brush (left)
Best for: Short lashes
Why: The tiny plastic bristles are flexible and spaced wide apart, so they’re really good at getting mascara on even the tiniest hairs.
Try: Wet 'n Wild Mega Length ($3; drugstores)

Jumbo-Bristle Brush (middle)
Best for: Sparse lashes
Why: The fat shape packs lots of nylon bristles, allowing you to load on a thicker coating of mascara.
Try: Josie Maran GOGO Instant Natural Volume Argan Mascara ($22; sephora.com)

Flat Comb (right)
Best for: Pale or graying lashes
Why: The slim, flat shape and tiny teeth let you apply mascara super-close to the roots of lashes.
Try: Napoleon Perdis Mesmer-Eyes ($25; napoleonperdis.com)
5 of 6

Grow them: Prescription enhancers

The prescription eyelash enhancer Latisse is an incredibly effective way to grow long lashes (we’ve even heard of women having to trim their fringe after using it!).
6 of 6

Grow them: Non-prescription enhancers

For instant results: Swipe on Diorshow Maximizer Lash Plumping Serum ($28; sephora.com) before your mascara. Hydrolyzed soy proteins make lashes look instantly plump and can help to strengthen hairs over time.

For long-term length: Boost your fringe while you sleep with Trish McEvoy Lash Enhancer Nighttime Treatment ($125; trishmcevoy.com). Apply a thin coat to your lash lines before bedtime; the formula has amino acids that help lashes grow in thicker in about a month.

