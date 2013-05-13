America's Healthiest Schools 2010

2 of 6 Getty Images

Sublette Elementary School

Sublette, Kansas



If Sublette Elementary had a theme for its drive to healthier living, it might be this: Small steps lead to big change. Low-fat and fat-free milk is in; whole milk is out. White whole-wheat flour, milled in Kansas, is used in bread made fresh at the school, and pasta is whole wheat, too. During a regular snack break, students can pick up fresh fruits or vegetables and bring them back to their classrooms.



Even recess has been tweaked: It’s before lunch, so kids aren’t hurrying through the meal in order to get outside.