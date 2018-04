This dessert contains blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries, all of which rank in the top 20 of the government's list of antioxidant-rich foods. Plus it's topped with almonds, which are great for your heart and full of fiber.Vanilla instant pudding mix, low-fat milk, low-fat cream cheese, frozen mixed berries, sugar, whipping cream, angel food cake, almonds202