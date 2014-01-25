15 Back-to-School Recipes

Health.com
January 25, 2014
Kid-friendly food

Make healthy, kid-friendly meals using our delicious and nutritious recipes. We'll teach you how to make sandwiches, pizzas, and even desserts that are not only appealing for kids to eat but also pack in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients they need.
Easy French toast casserole

Bake this casserole and send sweet smells throughout the house. Brown sugar and vanilla extract provide a sweet taste, while using low-fat milk and egg substitute cuts down on fat and cholesterol. French bread with a soft crust works best because it is easier to cut, but you can substitute whatever you have in the fridge.

Try this recipe: Easy French Toast Casserole
Turkey Wraps

Sneak a few veggies into your kid's diet with these delicious wraps. And adding a little pesto—instead of mayo—means plenty of flavor but not too much saturated fat.

Ingredients: Flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, sliced turkey breast, tomatoes, Kirby cucumbers, pesto

Calories: 275

Try this recipe: Turkey Wraps
Apple-cinnamon granola

Cholesterol-lowering oats and omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts make this tasty granola a powerhouse for heart health. Use it to top yogurt for a simple breakfast, or pack its own as a low-fat, fiber-rich snack. Warning: It takes about an hour and a half to bake. Make sure to make it the night before and serve it throughout the week.

Try this recipe: Apple-Cinnamon Granola
Mini Red Pepper-Mushroom Pizza

Kids can get calcium and plenty of vitamin C from this Mediterranean recipe. They will love the excuse to eat pizza, but you'll sneak red peppers, mushrooms, and even spinach onto this pie.

Ingredients: Red bell pepper, lemons, garlic, cooking spray, shiitake mushroom caps, shallots, balsamic vinegar, prepackaged pizza crust, fresh basil, spinach, fresh mozzarella cheese, black pepper, salt

Calories: 467

Try this recipe: Mini Red Pepper-Mushroom Pizza
Breakfast: Hearty Pancakes

Pancakes are a morning staple, but they aren't all that healthy if made with milk and eggs and slathered with butter and syrup.

This recipe uses applesauce to cut down on fat content and add some fiber as well. What's more, walnuts give a slight crunch and "good" monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

Saturated fat: 1 g

Try this recipe: Hearty Pancakes
Peanut-Butter-and-Jelly Sandwich Cookies

Turn your kid's favorite sandwich into a low-fat dessert. This diabetes-friendly recipe is sweet but not too rich, and you'll keep the sugar and fat content low.

Ingredients: Margarine, no-sugar-added peanut butter, calorie-free sweetener, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, cooking spray, low-sugar strawberry spread

Calories: 97

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Sandwich Cookies
Scrambled Egg Burritos

To get vitamin D from an egg, you have to eat its yolk. Each egg yolk provides about 40 IU of vitamin D, about 7% of the recommended dietary allowance of 600 IU.

Although eggs don't have that much vitamin D, every bit helps. If you opt for a vitamin D–fortified cereal, instead of eggs, for breakfast, you get roughly 40 IU of vitamin D (100 if you add half a cup of fortified milk).

Try this recipe: Scrambled Egg Burritos
Guacamole Chicken Wraps

Kids will love these creamy, heart-healthy wraps. Lettuce leaves line the tortillas, keeping the wraps fresh in a lunchbox, and lime juice prevents the guacamole from getting discolored. Swap to whole-wheat wraps for a boost of fiber.

Ingredients: Limes, salt, avocado, plum tomatoes, lettuce, fat-free flour tortillas, shredded skinless, boneless Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

Calories: 300

Try this recipe: Guacamole Chicken Wraps
Oven "Fried" Chicken Fingers With Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce

These chicken fingers use lean, white-meat tenders that are "breaded" with low-fat buttermilk, cornflakes, breadcrumbs, and spices to make a low-fat version of this kid-friendly meal. Just be sure to serve with a few veggies!

Ingredients: Honey, spicy brown mustard, chicken breast tenders, buttermilk, cornflakes, breadcrumbs, instant minced onion, paprika, dried thyme, black pepper, vegetable oil

Calories: 185

Try this recipe: Oven "Fried" Chicken Fingers With Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce
Peanut Butter Oat Bites

Slip some B vitamins and heart-healthy fat into these desserts. Plus your kid is also getting some fiber in each bite from the oats.

Ingredients: Unsalted butter, natural peanut butter, confectioners' sugar, honey, vanilla extract, Rice Krispies cereal, quick oats, raisins, chocolate chips, dry-roasted peanuts

Calories: 125

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Oat Bites
Chicken Noodle Soup With Spinach

When the weather gets cooler, serve up this steaming bowl of comfort food. Kids will like the chicken and pasta, and you'll even sneak in a bit of antioxidant-rich spinach.

Ingredients: Baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, tubetti, olive oil, garlic, fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth, chicken breasts, salt, black pepper, nutmeg

Calories: 252

Try this recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup With Spinach
Mini Grilled Chicken Clubs

This simple sandwich can appeal both to your taste buds and those of your kids. The pesto is made out of zucchini and Parmesan cheese, so you'll be adding a little vitamin C plus 10% of your daily calcium into your sandwich.

Ingredients: Zucchini, garlic, fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, lemons, olive oil, chicken cutlets, salt, pepper, sandwich rolls, tomato

Calories: 233

Try this recipe: Mini Grilled Chicken Clubs
Baked Two-Cheese Penne With Roasted Pepper Sauce

You'll love this twist on the traditional macaroni and cheese, and so will your kids. Whole-wheat penne adds fiber, and the red pepper sauce sneaks in a bit of vitamin C.

Ingredients: Whole-wheat penne, trans-fat-free margarine, all-purpose flour, salt, black pepper, low-fat milk, Gouda, fontina, panko, roasted red bell pepper, low-fat Greek yogurt

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Baked Two-Cheese Penne with Roasted Pepper Sauce
Smoked Salmon and Farfalle in Lemon Cream Sauce

Many kids don't like seafood, so try slipping some salmon into this creamy pasta. Because the salmon is smoked, it has less of a "fishy" taste and will blend well with the sour cream-based sauce.

Ingredients: Bowtie pasta, frozen peas, smoked salmon, shallots, reduced-fat sour cream, white wine, lemon juice.

Click here for the full recipe and directions.

Greek Chicken With Angel Hair Pasta

Your kids will gobble up this delicious Greek pasta dish without realizing all the antioxidant-rich bell peppers and tomatoes in the bowl. Ready in about 35 minutes, this filling recipe—full of rich feta cheese—is perfect for a weeknight dinner.

Ingredients: Angel hair pasta, boneless chicken breast, red onion, yellow bell pepper, diced tomatoes (canned), lemon juice, feta cheese.

Click here for the full recipe and directions.

