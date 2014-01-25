15 Back-to-School Recipes

Make healthy, kid-friendly meals using our delicious and nutritious recipes. We'll teach you how to make sandwiches, pizzas, and even desserts that are not only appealing for kids to eat but also pack in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients they need.
Easy French toast casserole
Bake this casserole and send sweet smells throughout the house. Brown sugar and vanilla extract provide a sweet taste, while using low-fat milk and egg substitute cuts down on fat and cholesterol. French bread with a soft crust works best because it is easier to cut, but you can substitute whatever you have in the fridge.
Cholesterol-lowering oats and omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts make this tasty granola a powerhouse for heart health. Use it to top yogurt for a simple breakfast, or pack its own as a low-fat, fiber-rich snack. Warning: It takes about an hour and a half to bake. Make sure to make it the night before and serve it throughout the week.
To get vitamin D from an egg, you have to eat its yolk. Each egg yolk provides about 40 IU of vitamin D, about 7% of the recommended dietary allowance of 600 IU.
Although eggs don't have that much vitamin D, every bit helps. If you opt for a vitamin D–fortified cereal, instead of eggs, for breakfast, you get roughly 40 IU of vitamin D (100 if you add half a cup of fortified milk).
Kids will love these creamy, heart-healthy wraps. Lettuce leaves line the tortillas, keeping the wraps fresh in a lunchbox, and lime juice prevents the guacamole from getting discolored. Swap to whole-wheat wraps for a boost of fiber.
Oven "Fried" Chicken Fingers With Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce
These chicken fingers use lean, white-meat tenders that are "breaded" with low-fat buttermilk, cornflakes, breadcrumbs, and spices to make a low-fat version of this kid-friendly meal. Just be sure to serve with a few veggies!
Ingredients: Honey, spicy brown mustard, chicken breast tenders, buttermilk, cornflakes, breadcrumbs, instant minced onion, paprika, dried thyme, black pepper, vegetable oil
This simple sandwich can appeal both to your taste buds and those of your kids. The pesto is made out of zucchini and Parmesan cheese, so you'll be adding a little vitamin C plus 10% of your daily calcium into your sandwich.
Your kids will gobble up this delicious Greek pasta dish without realizing all the antioxidant-rich bell peppers and tomatoes in the bowl. Ready in about 35 minutes, this filling recipe—full of rich feta cheese—is perfect for a weeknight dinner.
Ingredients: Angel hair pasta, boneless chicken breast, red onion, yellow bell pepper, diced tomatoes (canned), lemon juice, feta cheese.