Prepare a simple and satisfying meals with these healthy, quick dinner ideas. We'll show you how to make everything from pasta and pizza to burgers and burritos, all with less than 15 grams of fat.



Fusilli Michelangelo With Roasted Chicken



This recipe is packed with fiber, protein, and a healthy dose of iron, but it contains only 3 grams of saturated fat. That's a claim not too many pasta dishes can make.



Ingredients: Sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, sugar, whole-wheat fusilli, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, basil, tomato sauce, Parmesan, rotisserie chicken, arugula, pine nuts



Calories: 428



Try this recipe: Fusilli Michelangelo With Roasted Chicken