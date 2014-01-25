11 Easy Eggplant Recipes

Eggplant has been a large part of Asian cuisine for years, and it really shines in this delicious dish. Peanut oil and lime add a tangy flavor to the slightly bitter veggie, while miso gives a buttery texture to the tofu. You'll get nearly 25% of your daily dose of fiber plus a healthy dose of vitamin C.Extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, limes, cabbage, soba noodles, dark sesame oil, scallions202