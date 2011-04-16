Boot Camp Blast

Boot camps are big right now—and it’s no wonder. After a summer filled with cocktails and barbecues, there’s something really appealing about getting out there with fellow calorie-burners for an organized fat-blasting workout program. You know you want to crush calories (minimum burn per session: 600) and annihilate extra inches, but what’s the best program for you?
Since there are so darn many to choose from (the number of camps has grown an impressive 15 percent during the past two years alone), we asked Conyn Blade, an instructor at New York Health & Racquet Club and creator of multiple boot camps, to help you find a good fit.
Advertisement
2 of 4Getty Images
Do it your way
To find your perfect boot camp, think about your ideal workout situation, Blade says. Not thrilled about the idea of guys flexing and grunting nearby? Try an all-female boot camp. Want something that whacks calories without taxing your knees and other joints? Opt for an aqua boot camp, and do your cardio and strength moves in the water.
Enjoy gazing at the scenery while you sweat? Choose a park- or beach-based boot camp. There are also activity-specific ones (think triathlon training, Pilates, yoga), and even programs you can do with your dog. Or maybe getting away helps you get motivated—many vacation resorts offer boot camps so you can slim down and de-stress.
3 of 4Getty Images
Meet your match
For more personal attention from the coach and a motivating sense of camaraderie, look for a session with no more than 15 recruits. Also, be picky about your instructor. Personality clashes can make your workout seem harder or, worse, tempt you to quit. So chat her up before signing up to make sure you don’t get an order-barking drill sergeant when what you’re really looking for is a supportive cheerleader.
Advertisement
4 of 4Getty Images
Look (and feel) amazing!
No matter what program calls your name, you should notice a change within the first couple of weeks. “That’s when your body starts adapting and you begin feeling stronger,” Blade says. Stick with it, and you’ll transform your entire body superfast—after three to four weeks, you’ll look toned all over. Now drop and give ’em 20! Your
body will thank you later.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.