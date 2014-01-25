9 Thirst-Quenching Iced Tea Recipes

You may like a Starbucks latte, but this delicious, sweetened beverage will give you a run for your money any day. Though it doesn't have a low calorie count, this milky tea can take the place of dessert. You'll get 15% of your calcium plus a sweet treat.
If you prefer your tea to be a little bit stronger, try this spiked tea. Its frozen texture is perfect for steamy days, and the melon liqueur blends in perfectly to create a calorie-conscious cocktail.
Ingredients: Green-tea bags, sugar, honeydew melon, melon-flavored liqueur, lemon juice