Women whose diets are rich in olive oil have less skin damage and wrinkling, says Lisa Drayer, RD, author of The Beauty Diet: Looking Great Has Never Been So Delicious. For big beauty benefits, "cook with it instead of vegetable oil and use it on bread instead of butter," she advises.
Master cleanser
Supernourishing L'Occitane En Provence Olive Tree Cleansing Milk ($22; usa.loccitane.com) contains antioxidant-rich water that is squeezed out of olives during processing.
Eye reviver
Dab on Serious Skin Care Olive Oil Moisture Replenishing Eye Balm ($20; hsn.com) before bed and wake up looking well-rested thanks to the anti-inflammatory power of extra-virgin olive oil.
Gentle anti-ager
Does your skin react to harsh anti-aging ingredients? Rich but gentle olive oil-based Crème d'Olives ($145; cosbar.com) is loaded with free radical-fighting vitamins and pea extract to improve elasticity.
Skin softener
Thymes Olive Leaf Triple-Milled Bar Soap ($13; thymes.com) creates a creamy lather infused with olive oil and olive-leaf extract. The result? Clean skin that feels silky-soft, not stripped.
Mild moisturizer
Finely ground corn in DHC Olive-Corn Body Scrub and Polish ($17; dhccare.com) makes an amazing body exfoliator in the shower. But the special ingredient—you guessed it, olive oil!—soothes and moisturizes so irritation isn’t an issue.
