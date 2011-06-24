Relief for Perimenopause and Menopause Symptoms

5 of 7

Black cohosh

If you want to try natural hot-flash remedies like black cohosh (20 milligrams, twice a day), be certain you buy a product that actually contains it.



“You want to be sure that you’re purchasing a regulated product with this active ingredient,” Dr. Minkin says.



Another possible hot-flash remedy is effexor, an antidepressant.



“I start patients on a low dose of 25 milligrams,” says Jennifer Wu, MD, an ob-gyn at Lenox Hill Hospital, in New York City. “We prescribe this to help control the vasomotor center in the brain that controls body temperature and perception of heat and cold.”