7 Deliciously Cheap Meals

Love to cook but avoid pricey ingredients? Get all your favorite foods for less calories and less cash by using these 7 mouthwatering and wallet-friendly recipes.
Fish Tacos With Sesame Ginger Slaw
Tilapia is a relatively inexpensive fish, and the tangy topping is made of condiments that won't break the bank. Plus, with plenty of filling fiber, you won't be sneaking up to the fridge for a midnight snack.
With just five easy-to-find ingredients, you can whip up this cost-conscious recipe in 15 minutes. Made with hot chiles, arrabbiata sauce is a spicier version of marinara. It may be slightly more expensive than other sauces, but the flavor is worth it. Though this pizza is low-cal, it's a little lacking in veggies, so serve with a side salad.
Avocados are a little on the expensive side, but the rest of the ingredients in this recipe are reasonably priced. Plus, avocados add plenty of heart-healthy fats while bringing a rich and creamy texture to this easy chicken dish.
The sweetness of the mango and pineapple counteract the spiciness of the garlic and red pepper in this summer treat. It's a little low in calories, so serve over brown rice to make it a full, yet frugal meal.
Ingredients: Limes, olive oil, garlic, red pepper, medium shrimp, mangoes, pineapple, salt, pepper