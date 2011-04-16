7 Tools Every Natural Kitchen Needs

These fresh finds will make you the queen of healthy cuisine.
Thanks to its out-of-the-box shape, the Joseph Joseph Square Colander ($11; josephjoseph.com) stands without wobbling and lets you pour with precision.
Advertisement
2 of 7Brian Henn
Just add water
You buy your favorite fresh herbs from the market...and they wilt two days later. What to do? Harvest your own with the Bamboo Grow-Pot Kit (basil shown here, $22; branchhome.com).
3 of 7Brian Henn
Best bag
Go ahead, load up at the green market. This foldable, washable RuMe Medium tote ($10; rumebags.com) can hold up to 50 pounds.
germs begone!
Reusable grocery bags can harbor potentially dangerous foodborne bacteria, according to a new study. Luckily, you can ward off illness by simply washing your bags weekly.
Advertisement
4 of 7Brian Henn
Rinse, serve and repeat
Perfect for cleaning and storing small produce, these Collapsible Mini Colanders ($5 each; surlatable.com) come with a snap-on base so they won’t leave puddles on the counter. Bonus: They flatten for storage.
Advertisement
5 of 7Brian Henn
Very handy
Slip the Chef'n Palm Vegetable Brush ($6 each; chefsresource.com) over your middle finger so you can easily scrub the dirt off
of your organic produce.
Advertisement
6 of 7Brian Henn
Chop, chop!
Every chef needs a good paring knife. The Oxo Good Grips 4-Inch Paring Knife Set ($20 for four; oxo.com) comes in fun colors to help you avoid
cross-contamination when cutting meat and veggies.
Advertisement
7 of 7Brian Henn
Pretty in print
You can never have enough dish towels—for drying, lining serving bowls, even doubling as a pot holder. We love these cheery ones from Crate and Barrel ($5 each; crateandbarrel.com).
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.