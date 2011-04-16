What Can you Make With Peanut Butter?

We asked three star chefs for tasty new ways to use this all-American favorite.

Health.com
April 16, 2011
Spread the news

Roasted Squash and Kale Salad

Pair up produce and creamy peanut butter with this recipe by Michelle Bernstein, the James Beard Award–winning owner and executive chef of Michy’s and Sra. Martinez in Miami, and the co-author of Cuisine á Latina.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, brown sugar, salt, pepper, kale, cucumber, red onion, low-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, peanut butter, fresh ginger, water

Calories: 299

Try this recipe: Roasted Squash and Kale Salad
Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats

Here's a twist on the classic sweet from Ellie Krieger, host of the Food Network’s Healthy Appetite with Ellie Krieger and the author of So Easy: Luscious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Week.

Ingredients: Chunky peanut butter, honey, brown rice cereal, dried cherries, cooking spray

Calories: 201

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats
Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles

This dish by Dave Lieberman, personal chef, host of Food Network’s Good Deal with Dave Lieberman, and the co-author of The 10 Things You Need to Eat, is perfect for a quick dinner or easy-to-pack lunch.

Ingredients: Canola oil, garlic cloves, dark sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar, peanut butter, water, whole-wheat spaghetti, scallions, crushed red pepper

Calories: 297

Try this recipe: Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles

