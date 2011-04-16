3 Ways to a Flat Belly

More
Susan Hall
April 16, 2011
Try our tummy-taming trifecta

Any one of these strategies will help flatten your belly. Do all three to get maximum benefits.
Eat right

The Food

Go for foods rich in healthy monounsaturated fats (MUFAs)—shown to fight off belly flab.

Eat avocados. The MUFAs in this rich fruit help keep fat away from your midsection.

Do dark chocolate. Look for 70 percent cacao for max belly benefits.

Snack on almonds. In one study, dieters who ate a handful daily lost up to 18 percent more fat—including tough-to-shed belly pounds.
Dress slim

The Clothes

Wear a camouflaging dress. See the gathered panel in the center of this dress? That’s the key to its belly-blasting powers: Ruching slims you by concealing bulges. Plus, that vertical color panel elongates your torso, while the black sides nip in your waist.

Get the look: BCBGeneration front pin-tuck dress ($108; Macy’s)
Work out smart

The Move

Try a new kind of crunch. After your cardio, do this two-in-one abs-and-obliques move from David Barton Gym owner David Barton.

Here’s how: Sit so thighs and upper torso form a V shape, with lower legs crossed and lifted. Hold a 5-pound medicine ball (or dumbbell) between both hands. Swivel left to right and back, bringing ball across body while maintaining the V shape. Do 3 sets of 15 reps 3–4 times a week.

