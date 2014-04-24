The Best Fat-Burning Breakfasts

You know that eating breakfast jump-starts your metabolism. But did you realize that certain a.m. choices can crank up your fat-burning even more?



The key: eating a breakfast that’s high in Resistant Starch (RS). Found in foods like bananas and oats, RS actually signals your body to use fat for energy.



Start your day skinny with these fat-burning meals from Health’s new book, The CarbLovers Diet.

