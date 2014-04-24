The Best Fat-Burning Breakfasts

Reach for a Resistant Starch-packed banana and one of these on-the-go options—you'll still get the healthy carbs and calories you need to start your day in slim-down mode!
Order to go! • Panera Bread Strawberry and Granola Parfait: 310 calories
• Dunkin' Donuts Ham, Egg White, and Cheese Sandwich on a Wheat English Muffin: 300 calories
• Jamba Juice Coldbuster Smoothie (16 ounces): 250 calories
Keep a stash in your kitchen: • Aunt Millie's Whole-Grain Blueberry Muffins: 170 calories
• Kashi TLC Pumpkin Spice Flax Crunchy Granola Bar: 170 calories
• Amy's Kitchen Breakfast Burrito: 270 calories
Insider secret
Choose a banana that’s tinged with a little green for even more Resistant Starch. Once the fruit ripens, the starches in it turn to sugar, and the amount of Resistant Starch it contains drops.
An underripe banana has 12.5 grams of RS (enough to take care of the minimum 10 grams of RS daily that’s recommended in The CarbLovers Diet); a ripe one has 4.7 grams.