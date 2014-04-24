The Best Fat-Burning Breakfasts

Eat one of these morning meals, and burn calories all day long.

Shaun Chavis
April 24, 2014
Burn fat before noon

You know that eating breakfast jump-starts your metabolism. But did you realize that certain a.m. choices can crank up your fat-burning even more?

The key: eating a breakfast that’s high in Resistant Starch (RS). Found in foods like bananas and oats, RS actually signals your body to use fat for energy.

Start your day skinny with these fat-burning meals from Health’s new book, The CarbLovers Diet.

Watch the video: 3 Breakfast Mistakes That Are Making You Fat

Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt

Resistant Starch: 4.6g

Ingredients: Old-fashioned rolled oats, low-fat cottage cheese, eggs, vanilla extract, blueberries, cooking spray, Greek-style low-fat yogurt, maple syrup

Calories: 410

Watch the video: Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt  

Try this recipe: Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt
Banana and Almond Butter Toast

Resistant Starch: 5.6g

Ingredients: Almond butter, rye bread, banana

Calories: 280

Watch the video: Banana & Almond Butter Toast  

Try this recipe: Banana and Almond Butter Toast
Breakfast Barley with Banana and Sunflower Seeds

Resistant Starch: 7.6g

Ingredients: Water, pearl barley, banana, sunflower seeds, honey

Calories: 410

Try this recipe: Breakfast Barley with Banana and Sunflower Seeds
In a Rush?

Reach for a Resistant Starch-packed banana and one of these on-the-go options—you'll still get the healthy carbs and calories you need to start your day in slim-down mode!

Order to go!
• Panera Bread Strawberry and Granola Parfait: 310 calories
• Dunkin' Donuts Ham, Egg White, and Cheese Sandwich on a Wheat English Muffin: 300 calories
• Jamba Juice Coldbuster Smoothie (16 ounces): 250 calories

Keep a stash in your kitchen:
• Aunt Millie's Whole-Grain Blueberry Muffins: 170 calories
• Kashi TLC Pumpkin Spice Flax Crunchy Granola Bar: 170 calories
• Amy's Kitchen Breakfast Burrito: 270 calories
Insider secret

Choose a banana that’s tinged with a little green for even more Resistant Starch. Once the fruit ripens, the starches in it turn to sugar, and the amount of Resistant Starch it contains drops.

An underripe banana has 12.5 grams of RS (enough to take care of the minimum 10 grams of RS daily that’s recommended in The CarbLovers Diet); a ripe one has 4.7 grams.

