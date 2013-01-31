Vaginal Grooming: How Safe Are Down-There Beautification Trends?

7 of 7 Istockphoto

Feminine genital cosmetic surgery

What it is: Surgical alteration of a woman's genitals, including shortening and reshaping the labia, clitoral unhooding, and tightening of the vagina.



Is it safe? All surgery has its risks, and this has significant ones: scar tissue, permanent disfigurement, and painful nerve damage, to name just a few. “For women whose labia are so enlarged that they can’t do basic activities like bike-riding or have sex without considerable pain, labiaplasty might be worth considering,” says Lissa Rankin, MD, author of What's Up Down There? Questions You’d Only Ask Your Gynecologist If She Was Your Best Friend. "But barring any medical issues, you’re better off learning to love your beautiful labia just the way they are."