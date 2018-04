If you want to walk off the weight fast , just add this simple do-anywhere 300-400-500 Diet Plan.You eat about 300 calories for breakfast, 400 calories for lunch, 500 calories for dinner, and one 100-calorie snack. (Keep track using your favorite smartphone or online tracker like the ones at Livestrong.com or Fitday.com .)Combine this diet with our walking plan, and you’ll ditch up to 10 pounds in 21 days.