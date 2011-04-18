Walk Off Every Bulge

2 of 11 Getty Images

Set your course

Before doing this workout for the first time, measure a three-mile loop (drive it or walk it while wearing a watch that measures distance, and note a landmark at each mile mark. Or simply head to your favorite track or hop on a treadmill.



Do the routine four or five times a week to lose up to eight inches all over your body in just four weeks. (Be sure to walk for a few minutes at an easy pace before and after the workout to warm up and cool down.) Ready? Time to show that mirror who’s boss.