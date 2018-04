The number one thing that happens after a night of too much fun is dehydration, which shows all over your face. The first thing I do the next morning: Drink a large glass of coconut water. It's amazing how quickly I notice the hydration boost in my skin. Then keep adding moisture. After you wash your face, slather on a rich cream and let it sink in. Instead of your usual foundation, apply a tinted moisturizer (it's more hydrating). A lot of people put foundation on dehydrated skin and don't get why they look too made-up. It's because their skin is so dry that the product cakes in lines. Another way to perk up skin is with a cream blush or bronzer. Just keep the rest of your makeup minimal (lip gloss and mascara, and that's it). My last trick is easy: Throw on a cool statement necklace or a hot pink top. It takes the focus off your face and brightens everything up.Josie Maran Argan tinted moisturizer with SPF 30, $38; sephora.com . Bajalia Lalima gold-tone necklace, $90; bajalia.com