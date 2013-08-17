Mix & Match Workout: Create Your Own Full-Body Routine
Create your own workout with moves from Violet Zaki, based on her popular Asset Management class at Equinox in New York City.
Health.com
August 17, 2013
1 of 7Colette de Barros
Get in gear
Choose a move from each group (Upper Body, Lower Body, and Core) for a full-body workout. Do 3 sets of 12 reps per side.
2 of 7Chris Fanning
Upper Body: Kickback and Curl
Get down on one knee, holding a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand; keep arms by sides. Hinge forward at waist and place right elbow (arm still straight) against inner right knee, palm facing center; bend left elbow to bring weight to chest level. Bend right elbow to curl weight up while extending left arm back. Return arms to previous position.
3 of 7Chris Fanning
Upper Body: Chest-Press Drive
*More challenging
Lie on back with knees bent, feet shoulder-width apart, right elbow bent, and a 5- to 8-pound weight in right hand. Press left elbow into floor; extend right hand toward ceiling, then tighten abs and lift torso. Slowly return to starting position.
4 of 7
Lower Body: Kick Lunge
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bring closed fists up under chin and elbows in front of rib cage. Lift left knee; do a front kick with foot flexed. Lower left foot to floor, then lunge back with right leg (left knee over ankle), bringing left hand to left leg. Touch floor with right hand; return to starting position.
5 of 7Chris Fanning
Lower Body: Plie Sweep
*More challenging
Stand with feet at 45 degrees, double-shoulder-width apart. Bring bent arms forward at shoulder level, and stack them. Lift heels 1 inch, then bend knees and push butt back, squatting so thighs are parallel to floor; pulse up and down 3 times. Return to standing, lower heels, and sweep right leg across toward left. Return to starting position.
6 of 7Chris Fanning
Core: Floating Hip Bridge
Sit with knees bent and feet on floor; place hands a bit more than shoulder-width behind you (fingers forward). Tighten abs, lift hips. Crunch upper body forward and swing hips back; pulse up and down 3 times. Swing hips forward and up into
hip bridge.
7 of 7Chris Fanning
Core: Plank with Elbow Lift
*More challenging
Get into push-up position with feet shoulder-width apart and hands under shoulders. With abs engaged, squeeze upper-back muscles while drawing left elbow back and up (arm close to body, as shown). Slowly straighten arm back down to floor.
