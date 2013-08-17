2 of 7 Chris Fanning

Upper Body: Kickback and Curl

Get down on one knee, holding a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand; keep arms by sides. Hinge forward at waist and place right elbow (arm still straight) against inner right knee, palm facing center; bend left elbow to bring weight to chest level. Bend right elbow to curl weight up while extending left arm back. Return arms to previous position.