8 Sizzling Steak Recipes

Hoisin sauce gives a spicy-sweet combination of flavors to this simple steak recipe. Using lean beef tenderloin steaks lets you cut down on fat but still provides plenty of savory flavor. Serve with Sweet and Sour Slaw for a cool and crisp side dish.
Ingredients: Green onions, hoisin sauce, fresh ginger, red pepper, garlic, beef tenderloin steaks, salt, cooking spray
Open-Faced Beef Sandwiches With Greens and Horseradish Cream
This is the perfect light alternative to fat-filled roast beef sandwiches. Low-fat flank steak makes a delicious topping for thick Texas toast, and it pairs perfectly with the flavor-packed horseradish cream.
Beef, Watercress, and Peach Salad With Lime Vinaigrette
Combine salty roast beef with fresh peaches, cucumbers, and watercress to make this healthy and refreshing salad. It's the perfect summery dish, with enough protein and fiber to keep you ready for fun in the sun.
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak With Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce
Pair your perfectly seasoned steak with this deliciously unique topping. Peach nectar combines with everything from bourbon to ketchup to bring you a tangy way to devour your main course. And with less than 300 calories, you can enjoy each low-fat bite.
Sirloin Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing and Sweet Potato Fries
This decadent sounding salad cuts calories by using lean sirloin steak and baking the sweet potatoes instead of frying them. Plus the savory Greek yogurt-blue cheese dressing makes a satisfying topping.