8 Sizzling Steak Recipes

Health.com
January 25, 2014
1 of 8 Leigh Beisch

Hot and hearty

Steak isn't always on the diet-friendly list, but you can buy lean cuts and savor a meaty meal guilt-free. Try these 8 hot and hearty recipes to enjoy beef on everything from salads to tacos.

Steak Tacos With Simple Guacamole

Oregano and pepper add the right amount of low-cal spice to your steak. And because of the richness of the heart-smart guacamole, you won't need any cheese or sour cream.

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, Mexican oregano, kosher salt, cayenne pepper, black pepper, garlic, flank steak, onion, red and yellow bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, avocados, limes, flour tortillas

Calories: 490

Try this recipe: Steak Tacos With Simple Guacamole
Advertisement
2 of 8

Hoisin-Glazed Tenderloin

Hoisin sauce gives a spicy-sweet combination of flavors to this simple steak recipe. Using lean beef tenderloin steaks lets you cut down on fat but still provides plenty of savory flavor. Serve with Sweet and Sour Slaw for a cool and crisp side dish.

Ingredients: Green onions, hoisin sauce, fresh ginger, red pepper, garlic, beef tenderloin steaks, salt, cooking spray

Calories: 219

Try this recipe: Hoisin-Glazed Tenderloin
3 of 8 Randy Mayor

Miso-Marinated Skirt Steak

Skirt steak is a flavorful cut but tends to be tough; here, sake acts as a tenderizer. You'll get a tangy meat that's delicious with a variety of veggie sides.

Ingredients: Sake, green onions, brown sugar, miso, rice wine vinegar, black pepper, garlic, skirt steak, cooking spray

Calories: 315

Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Skirt Steak
Advertisement
4 of 8 Randy Mayor

Open-Faced Beef Sandwiches With Greens and Horseradish Cream

This is the perfect light alternative to fat-filled roast beef sandwiches. Low-fat flank steak makes a delicious topping for thick Texas toast, and it pairs perfectly with the flavor-packed horseradish cream.

Ingredients: Prepared horseradish, light sour cream, crème fraîche, cooking spray, onion, kosher salt, flank steak, black pepper, arugula, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Texas toast

Calories: 383

Try this recipe: Open-Faced Beef Sandwiches With Greens and Horseradish Cream
Advertisement
5 of 8 Anna Williams

Beef, Watercress, and Peach Salad With Lime Vinaigrette

Combine salty roast beef with fresh peaches, cucumbers, and watercress to make this healthy and refreshing salad. It's the perfect summery dish, with enough protein and fiber to keep you ready for fun in the sun.

Ingredients: Watercress, Kirby cucumbers, peaches, roast beef, limes, sugar, kosher salt, pepper, garlic, ginger, extra-virgin olive oil, shallots

Calories: 301

Try this recipe: Beef, Watercress, and Peach Salad With Lime Vinaigrette
Advertisement
6 of 8

Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak With Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce

Pair your perfectly seasoned steak with this deliciously unique topping. Peach nectar combines with everything from bourbon to ketchup to bring you a tangy way to devour your main course. And with less than 300 calories, you can enjoy each low-fat bite.

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, Vidalia onion, garlic, peach nectar, brown sugar, cider vinegar, bourbon, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, crushed red pepper, limes, garlic powder, ground cumin, salt, ground coriander, paprika, dry mustard, black pepper, flank steaks, cooking spray

Calories: 265

Try this recipe: Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak With Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce
Advertisement
7 of 8 Jim Bathie

Sirloin Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing and Sweet Potato Fries

This decadent sounding salad cuts calories by using lean sirloin steak and baking the sweet potatoes instead of frying them. Plus the savory Greek yogurt-blue cheese dressing makes a satisfying topping.

Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, sirloin steak, cooking spray, salt, pepper, Greek-style low-fat yogurt, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, ketchup

Calories: 391

Try this recipe: Sirloin Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing and Sweet Potato Fries
Advertisement
8 of 8 Oxmoor House

Sirloin Tips With Vegetables

This recipe is simplicity at its best. The bite-size sirloin tips and fresh veggies are seasoned perfectly and served hot off the stove. Add a squirt of lemon juice and enjoy as a healthy dinner.

Ingredients: Olive oil; sirloin tips; salt; black pepper; Vidalia onion; green and red bell peppers; tomato, basil, and garlic seasoning blend

Calories: 240

Try this recipe: Sirloin Tips With Vegetables

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up