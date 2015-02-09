8 Tips for Controlling Portion Sizes

3 of 9 Getty Images

Don't skip meals

If you're starving, you're more likely to eat an extra-large portion. For most people, the best plan is to eat three well-designed meals and one snack.



"People need to eat a minimum of three times a day, avoiding going longer than five hours without eating," says Nadine Uplinger, a spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association and director of the Gutman Diabetes Institute at the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network in Philadelphia.



"You don't need to get up in the middle of the night, but don't skip meals."