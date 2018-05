If you have to take insulin to treat diabetes, there’s good news: You have choices.



There are five types of insulin. They vary by onset (how soon they start to work), peak (how long they take to kick into full effect) and duration (how long they stay in your body).



You may have to take more than one type of insulin, and these needs may change over time (and can vary depending on your type of diabetes).



Find out more about the insulin types best for you.