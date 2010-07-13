7 Pool Party Recipes

Health.com
July 13, 2010
Stay cool by the pool

Too hot for a barbecue? Invite everyone over for a cool dip in the pool and make these 7 refreshing and healthy recipes.

Minty Iced Green Tea

There’s nothing better than kicking back with a tall glass of iced tea on a hot summer day. Make a big pitcher of this drink and enjoy minty flavor—plus plenty of antioxidants.

Ingredients: Fresh mint leaves, green tea bags, ice, honey or agave, fresh lavender leaves (optional)

Calories: 5 (more if you add honey)

Minty Iced Green Tea
Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

Zucchini is a delicious summer veggie, but top it with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, and it’s truly divine. You’ll get fiber, protein, and even a bit of calcium in these bite-size appetizers.

Ingredients: Zucchini, salt, black pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh chives, extra-virgin olive oil

Calories: 86

Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese
Spiced Black Bean Hummus and Marinated Peaches

This zesty hummus is sure to satisfy your need to munch. Plus it adds in a bit of creamy avocado—which has plenty of heart-healthy fats—and still keeps the calorie count under 250.

Ingredients: Black beans, garlic, tahini, olive oil, Sriracha chile sauce, lemon, sea salt, avocado, parsley, peach, baked pita chips

Calories: 226

Spiced Black Bean Hummus and Marinated Peaches
Chive-Parmesan Potato Chips

Get all the savory goodness and only half the fat of regular potato chips with these crunchy homemade snacks. They’re great on their own or dipped in a fresh corn salsa.

Ingredients: Baking potato, olive oil, fresh Parmesan cheese, fresh chives, salt, cooking spray

Calories: 70

Try this recipe:
Prosciutto-Wrapped Basil Shrimp

These 100-calorie appetizers are perfect for nibbling while socializing. They’re small, but packed with savory flavors and a subtle burst of citrus. Stick them on skewers with grape tomatoes for a special treat.

Ingredients: Shrimp, basil, olive oil, lemon, kosher salt, red pepper, black pepper, prosciutto, cooking spray

Calories: 99

Prosciutto-Wrapped Basil Shrimp
Chicken Souvlaki With Tzatziki Sauce

The fresh-tasting combination of lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil makes this a delicious Greek recipe. It’s low in fat and rich in filling protein. Serve it with a Greek salad of chunked tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese for a complete meal.

Ingredients: Lemons, oregano, olive oil, salt, garlic, chicken breasts, zucchini, cooking spray, cucumber, plain low-fat yogurt

Calories: 219

Chicken Souvlaki With Tzatziki Sauce
Strawberry Wafflewich

No summer event could be complete without a little ice cream. These perfectly proportioned serving sizes ensure that you’re getting just the right amount of sweets without ruining your bikini bod.

Ingredients: Miniature dark-chocolate chips, waffle cookies, light strawberry ice cream

Calories: 286

Strawberry Wafflewich

