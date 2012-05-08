10 Potential Side Effects of Fibromyalgia Drugs

4 of 11 Getty Images

Fatigue

About 22% of people who took Lyrica in a clinical trial experienced sleepiness (compared with 7% of those who took a placebo), and other fibro drugs can make you drowsy as well.



Painkillers stimulate chemicals in the brain that decrease brain activity, says Dr. Teitelbaum. As a result, these drugs can cause some sedation.



For some people, drowsiness can be a plus, he says. Since many people with fibromyalgia have trouble sleeping, taking drugs with a sedating effect may actually be helpful.



