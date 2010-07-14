9 Medications That Can Cause Heartburn

10 of 10 Getty Images

Potassium supplements

These supplements are often taken to normalize high blood pressure, but they can irritate the lining of the esophagus, says Dr. Kaul.



Not every patient who takes potassium is going to suffer from heartburn. To reduce your chances, be sure to take the medicine while sitting up and wash it down with plenty of water.



If you still feel the burn, ask your doctor for another type of blood pressure medication or for a slow-release enteric-coated version of potassium. (The coating causes the medication to dissolve in your small intestine instead of in your stomach.)