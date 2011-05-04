Make Over Your Sex Drive

3 of 7 Getty Images

The problem: Feeling less than hot

Sex-drive reset: Of course, it’s hard to look forward to sex if you’re worried about your man seeing that dimple or two on your thighs. But, trust me, most men are just thrilled to be naked with you.



Still, if you’re uncomfortable, sex is sure to be, too. So how do you overcome your insecurity? Think about what you love about your body—the way it feels, moves, or your favorite body part. If you’re truly out of shape, commit to a workout program, which will improve your health and energy level. A sexy nightgown that fits just right can be a real confidence booster, too, so go ahead and treat yourself.