4 Great Ways to Stay Fit With Your Kids This Summer

Our family has gone crazy for this treasure-hunting phenomenon. By plugging your location into a handheld GPS, you can find hidden containers, or “geocaches,” in your area.We’ve found several stashes in our neighborhood alone, and we now have a purpose to our hikes beyond exercise.Visit Geocaching.com to enter your address, then plug the geocache’s coordinates into your GPS, and start hoofing it. Bring a pen (to sign the log in the sealed package) and a trinket to leave behind.Be sure to note how large the cache is. We spent a long time looking for a box, only to discover the cache we sought was smaller than a film canister.