13 Simple Summer Dinners

Summertime and the living is easy—and your approach to mealtime should be, too. This year, instead of sweating it out in front of a scalding oven, try these no-cook (or minimal-cook) recipes for dinner. They're packed with good-for-you ingredients and tons of flavor, so even though you're spending less time in the kitchen, you won't be sacrificing a delicious meal. From a Mediterranean-inspired mezze plate to a fresh, light gazpacho, we've got the dishes that'll give you more of those summer days back without sacrificing your wholesome diet.