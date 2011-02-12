4 New Twists on Lime

The tangy fruit fights disease, dry skin, even hangovers!

Susan Hall
February 12, 2011
1 of 5 Istockphoto

Get juiced

2 of 5 Istockphoto

Hangover Helper

Ease the aftershock of one too many with this remedy from DeAnna Batdorff, an Ayurvedic practitioner in Sebastopol, California: Combine 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Add to an 8-ounce glass of water and drink slowly, first thing in the morning. Batdorff says lime refreshes the liver and sugar helps stabilize blood glucose, which dips after drinking, leading to that groggy feeling.
3 of 5 Istockphoto

Splatter Eraser

Lime’s citric acid is great at cutting through grease and gunk. Use it to get rid of food splatters in your microwave with this no-scrub tip from Ellen Sandbeck, author of Organic Housekeeping.

Put 3 tablespoons lime juice in a mug filled with water, and heat until boiling in the microwave. Let stand for a few minutes, remove, wipe the microwave with a soapy rag, then wipe again with a clean wet rag, and you’re done.
4 of 5 Istockphoto

Skin Brightener

Remove dry skin patches on your body with this scrub from Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colorado:

Mix 3 tablespoons orange massage oil, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, freshly squeezed juice from half a lime, and 2 tablespoons sea salt in a bowl. Massage the mixture all over your body using a circular motion, rinse, and pat dry. The lime juice’s vitamin C rejuvenates skin, while its acids and the salt slough off dead skin cells.
5 of 5 Istockphoto

Disease Fighter

Add a squeeze of lime juice to a cup of green tea for a supercharged health drink. The vitamin C in citrus juice allows more of the tea’s catechins—antioxidants that are believed to fight heart disease, stroke, and cancer—to be absorbed during digestion, a Purdue University study suggests.

