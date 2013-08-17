Hula-Hoop Yourself Slim

5 of 10 Chris Fanning

360 Spin

First, try this without your hoop: With your left foot planted firmly, step right foot forward. Spin your body to the left, swinging right foot around a full 360° (or as close as you can) before putting it down again. (Your left foot acts as the axis of your turn.)



Once you get it, grab your hoop. Begin in Forward Stance position; give the hoop a counterclockwise spin. When it's spinning parallel to the ground, support your weight on your left foot and use your right foot to power your spin; the momentum of the hoop should carry you around. Get right back into Forward Stance once you complete turn. (If this doesn't feel comfortable, try the opposite foot and direction.)