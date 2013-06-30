8 Poolside Treats Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Poolside Treats Under 80 Calories
Delicious treats for a healthy poolside snack.
More
Health.com
June 30, 2013
1 of 8
Fruit bar: 40 calories
Breyers Pure Fruit Pomegranate Blends Mango fruit bar
2 of 8
Chocolate: 47 calories
1 Frozen York Miniature
3 of 8
Pretzels: 60 calories
1/4 cup Gardetto’s Deli-Style Mustard Pretzel Mix
4 of 8
Soda: 0 calories
Jones Sugar-Free Black Cherry Soda
5 of 8
Chips: 60 calories
1/2 ounce Potato Flyers Sea Salt & Vinegar from Pirate Brands
6 of 8
Fruit salad: 65 calories
Watermelon, Kiwifruit, and Mint Salad (1/2 cup watermelon, 1 kiwifruit, 6 mint leaves)
7 of 8
Smoothie: 75 calories
6 ounces Naked Juice Tropical Smoothie with Coconut Water
8 of 8
Grapes: 52 calories
1/2 cup green seedless grapes
