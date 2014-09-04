15 Minutes to a Gorgeous (Graceful!) Body

Tone yourself from all sides with this hot workout.
More
Health.com
September 04, 2014
1 of 6
Bar-based slim down
Tone yourself from all sides with this hot workout from Burr Leonard, founder of the Bar Method. You’ll be in good company: Both Ricki Lake and Kelly Osbourne credit this ballet-and-Pilates mix for their recent slim downs.
(Kyra Sedgwick and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are also fans.) So find a railing or sturdy chair, put on some upbeat tunes, and do these bar-based moves, and you’ll lose up to 3 inches from your waist and thighs—and see all-over definition—in a month.
Advertisement
2 of 6
Arm and Chest Sculptor
(for arms, chest, shoulders, butt, abs) Get into push-up position with knees down; place hands, turned slightly inward, under shoulders (elbows pointing backward, not out). Engage core, and bend elbows (as shown) to lower body toward floor; push back up. Do 20 reps. Trainer tip: Keep body in a straight line from head to knees.
3 of 6
Thigh Streamliner
(for quads) With feet hip-width apart, stand next to a sturdy chair or railing; put one hand on it for support. Lift up onto balls of feet, as if wearing high heels; bend knees so body lowers a third of the way down (as shown). Bend them a little more to lower another inch, then come back up an inch; that’s 1 rep. Do 40 reps. Trainer tip: Keep back vertical and butt muscles relaxed.
Advertisement
4 of 6
Waist Trimmer
(for obliques, butt) Sit with knees bent to 90° (right knee in front, left knee to side with left toes pointing back). Place right hand on the floor and left hand on left hip. Bend slightly forward at waist, lifting chest. Lift left leg an inch off the floor (as shown); lower it. Do 20 reps, then press left leg an inch backward and forward for 20 more reps. Switch sides; repeat sequence. Trainer tip: Keep hips still throughout move.
Advertisement
5 of 6
Bun Lifter
(for butt, hamstrings) Stand facing a chair back or railing; grasp with both hands. Make a V with feet so heels are together, toes pointing out. Soften knees, tighten butt muscles, hinge slightly forward at waist. Lift left leg behind you with knee bent to 90° (as shown). Pulse left leg in toward right leg 20 times, then back 20 times. Switch legs; repeat sequence. Trainer tip: Movements should be tiny—less than an inch in each direction.
Advertisement
6 of 6
Ab Flattener
Recline with your upper body propped on your elbows, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart on a mat. Press your lower back into the mat as you lift your right leg and bend the knee to 90°. Bring arms forward, elbows out to the sides, and cup hands over your bent right knee; then extend your left leg so it’s straight and hovering slightly off the floor (as shown). Gently tap your knee with your palms 30 times, exhaling sharply with each tap. Return to starting position, switch sides, and repeat. Trainer tip: Keep your ab and butt muscles tightened throughout the move.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.