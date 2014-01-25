13 Produce-Packed Summer Side Dishes

A great make-ahead side dish, this simple salad has a slightly heartier texture than most salads. The tangy low-fat dressing complements barbecue fare, and you can substitute soybeans for lima beans for a boost of protein.
Ingredients: Lima beans, corn, red bell pepper, green onion, red onion, flat-leaf parsley, oregano, lemons, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, black pepper
This flavorful potato salad will be a winner at any barbecue. Dill, parsley, and onion combine with low-fat yogurt and sour cream to make a pungent, creamy dressing. And it's easy to stick it in a Tupperware container and carry to any outdoor event.
Ingredients: Yukon gold potatoes, white wine vinegar, low-fat yogurt, reduced-fat sour cream, canola oil, red onion, fresh parsley, fresh dill, salt, black pepper, garlic
Unlike most coleslaw, which is low on veggies, high on mayo, this recipe is packed with cabbage, spinach, and onions. You’ll get iron, vitamin C, and a delicious creamy taste. But if you’re concerned about calories, use low-fat mayo.
Ingredients: Green cabbage, red cabbage, spinach, red onion, green onion, Italian parsley, mayonnaise, Creole mustard, salt, pepper