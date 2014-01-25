This recipe uses both dried sweet cherries and frozen sour cherries to provide a contrasting sweet-tangy filling. The cream cheese dough adds the perfect sweetness to this low-cal, vitamin A-rich dessert.
Even though this recipe calls for a refrigerated pie dough crust, you’ll love this pie's fresh, homemade taste and creamy texture. Fat-free buttermilk adds a layer of richness while keeping the dessert at only 10 grams of fat.
Ingredients: Refrigerated pie dough, cooking spray, all-purpose flour, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, chilled butter, Granny Smith apples, granulated sugar, salt, eggs, fat-free buttermilk, vanilla extract
Sweet and juicy blackberries make a rich filling for this decadent cobbler. And just like other berries, they’re rich in heart-healthy fiber, so this dessert provides you with almost one-third of your daily dose.