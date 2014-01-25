8 Fruity Summer Pies and Cobblers

These dessert recipes have our seal of approval. They're delicious and low-fat—what's better than that?

More
Health.com
January 25, 2014
1 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Fabulous fruit

Let the natural sweetness of seasonal fruit do the work in these 8 dessert recipes. Dig your fork into low-fat pies, cobblers, and crisps that are full of tart, sweet, and tangy flavors.

Rustic Plum-and-Almond Tart

Plums are sweet and juicy additions to any desserts, but this dish packs in the flavor by pairing them with rich ricotta cheese for a tangy combination.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, part-skim ricotta cheese, unsalted butter, an egg, reduced-fat milk, vanilla extract, plums, almonds

Calories: 188

Try this recipe: Rustic Plum-and-Almond Tart
Advertisement
2 of 8 John Autry

Blueberry-Peach Cobbler

Blueberries blend their tart flavor with sweet peaches and tangy buttermilk. Plus you'll get this flaky crust, a delicious fruit flavor, and tons of antioxidants for only 300 calories.

Ingredients: Peaches, lemon juice, granulated sugar, salt, flour, cooking spray, baking powder, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, buttermilk, blueberries, turbinado sugar

Calories: 303

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Peach Cobbler
3 of 8 Howard L. Puckett

Double-Cherry Pies

This recipe uses both dried sweet cherries and frozen sour cherries to provide a contrasting sweet-tangy filling. The cream cheese dough adds the perfect sweetness to this low-cal, vitamin A-rich dessert.

Ingredients: Dried sweet cherries, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, frozen sour cherries, butter, cornstarch, vanilla extract, sweet cream cheese dough circles, white chocolate baking chips

Calories: 244

Try this recipe: Double-Cherry Pies
Advertisement
4 of 8

Strawberry Crisp

Rich in vitamin C, this dessert gets natural sweetness from the strawberries, plus a little help from the brown sugar. The oats pack in plenty of fiber, and the chopped almonds add a savory crunch.

Ingredients: Strawberries, light brown sugar, regular oats, all-purpose flour, butter, chopped almonds

Calories: 229

Try this recipe: Strawberry Crisp
Advertisement
5 of 8 Randy Mayor

Mango Macadamia Crisp

The tangy-sweet taste of mango provides the perfect contrast for the nutty macadamia flavors. Plus the sugar-and-spice-filled topping adds a crunchy texture to the smooth mangoes.

Ingredients: Granulated sugar, cornstarch, mangoes, limes, butter, cooking spray, all-purpose flour, brown sugar, ground ginger, butter, chopped macadamia nuts

Calories: 238

Try this recipe: Mango Macadamia Crisp
Advertisement
6 of 8

Warm Apple-Buttermilk Custard Pie

Even though this recipe calls for a refrigerated pie dough crust, you’ll love this pie's fresh, homemade taste and creamy texture. Fat-free buttermilk adds a layer of richness while keeping the dessert at only 10 grams of fat.

Ingredients: Refrigerated pie dough, cooking spray, all-purpose flour, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, chilled butter, Granny Smith apples, granulated sugar, salt, eggs, fat-free buttermilk, vanilla extract

Calories: 317

Try this recipe: Warm Apple-Buttermilk Custard Pie
Advertisement
7 of 8 Oxmoor House

Apricot-Almond Cobbler

Almonds and a sweet batter turn canned fruit into a decadent dessert. And for less than 250 calories, you can savor this sweet guilt-free.

Ingredients: Canned apricot halves, sugar, butter, almond extract, cooking spray, sliced almonds, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, low-fat milk

Calories: 207

Try this recipe: Apricot-Almond Cobbler
Advertisement
8 of 8

Lattice-Topped Blackberry Cobbler

Sweet and juicy blackberries make a rich filling for this decadent cobbler. And just like other berries, they’re rich in heart-healthy fiber, so this dessert provides you with almost one-third of your daily dose.

Ingredients: Granulated sugar, butter, an egg, vanilla extract, almonds, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, blackberries, cornstarch, lemons, cooking spray, turbinado sugar

Calories: 301

Try this recipe: Lattice-Topped Blackberry Cobbler

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up