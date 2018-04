1 of 14 Getty Images

Growing sizes

Do products seem like they are getting bigger and bigger? You’re not imagining it.



With an obesity rate of 35% among women and 32% among men, bigger products are big business. Plus-size fashion makes up at least 20% of women’s clothing sales.



Hospitals spend five times more on wider wheelchairs that can hold up to 700-pound patients.



If you think you could use products with roomier accommodations, here are 13 that fit the bill.