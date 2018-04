Although your first inkling may be to skip any technology you don't quite know how to use (or that you think might get in the way of family closeness), there's one trend you should jump on: texting . "It's one of the best ways to stay plugged in to your kid's life," Borba says. "A simple, short ‘How are you?' keeps you in their mind." And it's an easy way to say, "I love you" without embarrassment. It may not be the text your kid shows around to his or her friends, but this modern-day version of the note in the lunchbox can help keep your family connected.