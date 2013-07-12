11 Women Who Lost Weight Eating Healthy Carbs

Health.com
July 12, 2013
CarbLovers stay-slim secrets

Think carbs will make you gain weight? On Health’s CarbLovers Diet, you’ll be eating the right carbs to get and stay slim. If you don’t believe us, see these 11 women who participated in the CarbLovers Diet and lost a total of 147 pounds.

Ali

Age: 39
Height: 5'3"
Weight before: 164
Weight after: 140
Pounds lost: 24

Biggest success moment: I’ve gone from being someone people called "pretty but chunky" to being "the incredible shrinking woman." It feels great!
Joy

Age: 34
Height: 5'5"
Weight before: 145
Weight after: 136
Pounds lost: 9

Biggest success moment: My out-of-town boyfriend, whom I see every two weeks, jokes that I get smaller every time he sees me.
Riley

Age: 23
Height: 5'8"
Weight before: 167
Weight after: 151
Pounds lost: 16

Biggest success moment: Rocking my favorite black-tweed skirt again. Before, it was SO tight that it rode up when I walked (if I was even able to zip it up that day). Now, I have room to tuck my shirt in!
Rosemary

Age: 48
Height: 5'4"
Weight before: 165
Weight after: 155
Pounds lost: 10

Biggest success moment: I have a ﬂoral dress that my husband bought me years ago. It barely ﬁt when I got it, but I’m wearing it to an upcoming wedding. And it looks great!
Caitlin

Age: 24
Height: 5'3"
Weight before: 154
Weight after: 145
Pounds lost: 9

Biggest success moment: Fitting into a pair of skinny jeans I’d been eyeing.
Christy

Age: 38
Height: 5'8"
Weight before: 159
Weight after: 150
Pounds lost: 9

Biggest success moment: Seeing results outside of the scale. I’ve lost 10.5 inches, and my body is more toned.
Lucy

Age: 45
Height: 5'6"
Weight before: 234
Weight after: 208
Pounds lost: 26

Biggest success moment: The day my son came home with 18 Dunkin’ Donuts! The old me would have eaten one; the new me chose a banana and almond butter.
Serena

Age: 28
Height: 5'5"
Weight before: 137
Weight after: 127
Pounds lost: 10

Biggest success moment: When I got on the scale and saw a sustained weight loss every week. When I had done crash diets before, I’d yo-yo, but I knew this diet was working because I consistently lost every week.
Melissa

Age: 27
Height: 5'8"
Weight before: 212
Weight after: 197
Pounds lost: 15

Biggest success moment: Getting to a healthy weight so I can be a healthy mom in the future.
Carissa

Age: 34
Height: 5'11"
Weight before: 218
Weight after: 204
Pounds lost: 14

Biggest success moment: I’m fitting comfortably into some clothes that I could only just squeeze into before.
Jennifer

Age: 38
Height: 5'5"
Weight before: 195
Weight after: 190
Pounds lost: 5

Biggest success moment: Losing 3 pounds in the ﬁrst week, without feeling hungry.

