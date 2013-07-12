11 Women Who Lost Weight Eating Healthy Carbs

Think carbs will make you gain weight? On Health’s CarbLovers Diet, you’ll be eating the right carbs to get and stay slim. If you don’t believe us, see these 11 women who participated in the CarbLovers Diet and lost a total of 147 pounds.
Biggest success moment: Rocking my favorite black-tweed skirt again. Before, it was SO tight that it rode up when I walked (if I was even able to zip it up that day). Now, I have room to tuck my shirt in!
Biggest success moment: When I got on the scale and saw a sustained weight loss every week. When I had done crash diets before, I’d yo-yo, but I knew this diet was working because I consistently lost every week.