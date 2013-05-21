5 Ways to Cut Your Heart Attack Risk

Women are more at risk of dying from a heart attack than men, partly because we don't recognize the symptoms, which can be more subtle than the cinematic heart-clenching ones typically seen in men.

One study of 30 women younger than 50 who'd had heart attacks found that most failed to realize they were having one, mistaking it for fatigue, indigestion, stress, or overexertion.

Finding out what puts you at risk for a heart attack can help you learn what precautionary steps to take in avoiding one.