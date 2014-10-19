8 Avocado Recipes (Besides Guacamole)

Though avocados are known best as the creamy main ingredient in guacamole, they are high in healthy monounsaturated fats and a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Sample our 8 ways to bite, nibble, and spoon up this fantastic fruit.
ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches
This vegetarian take on the BLT makes for a lighter, equally rich lunch. The heart-healthy fats from the avocados fill you up, while providing a creamy texture.
This recipe uses the avocado’s creamy texture as a replacement for cheese or mayonnaise-based sauces. Unlike these saturated fat-filled sauces, avocados are full of heart-healthy fats that may actually keep you slim.
Ingredients: Shrimp, black beans, scallions, avocado, black pepper, salsa verde, cilantro, tortillas, limes, red bell pepper
Using mashed fiber-rich avocado makes this California-style sushi easy to roll. If you want a boost of fiber, switch to brown rice, and be sure to serve the sushi with the typical low-cal accompaniments of wasabi, low-sodium soy sauce, and pickled ginger.
Ingredients: Short-grain white rice, rice vinegar, wasabi, avocado, cilantro, shrimp, nori sheets, chives, cucumbers