8 Avocado Recipes (Besides Guacamole)

Though avocados are known best as the creamy main ingredient in guacamole, they are high in healthy monounsaturated fats and a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Sample our 8 ways to bite, nibble, and spoon up this fantastic fruit.This vegetarian take on the BLT makes for a lighter, equally rich lunch. The heart-healthy fats from the avocados fill you up, while providing a creamy texture.Fat-free mayonnaise, whole-grain bread, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, Swiss cheese305