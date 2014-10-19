8 Avocado Recipes (Besides Guacamole)

October 19, 2014
More than guacamole

Though avocados are known best as the creamy main ingredient in guacamole, they are high in healthy monounsaturated fats and a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Sample our 8 ways to bite, nibble, and spoon up this fantastic fruit.

ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches

This vegetarian take on the BLT makes for a lighter, equally rich lunch. The heart-healthy fats from the avocados fill you up, while providing a creamy texture.

Ingredients: Fat-free mayonnaise, whole-grain bread, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, Swiss cheese

Calories: 305

Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado

This hearty salad combines fresh summer corn, protein-rich pinto beans, and buttery avocado. It’s a decadent, filling dish for under 500 calories.

Ingredients: Pinto beans, fresh corn, avocado, red onion, cilantro, olive oil, limes, cumin, salt, pepper, baked tortilla chips, romaine lettuce

Calories: 466

Grilled Chicken Salad With Avocado and Mango

This ultra-low-calorie salad is full of rich flavor. The tangy mango and subtly savory avocado combine to create a lighter lunch. Plus the mango-soy sauce dressing adds the perfect kick.

Ingredients: Olive oil, limes, mango chutney, soy sauce, ginger, chicken breast, cooking spray, salad greens, mango, avocado

Calories: 185

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

This recipe uses the avocado’s creamy texture as a replacement for cheese or mayonnaise-based sauces. Unlike these saturated fat-filled sauces, avocados are full of heart-healthy fats that may actually keep you slim.

Ingredients: Shrimp, black beans, scallions, avocado, black pepper, salsa verde, cilantro, tortillas, limes, red bell pepper

Calories: 453

Zucchini and Avocado Soup With Cucumber Salsa

This smooth-textured soup has a delicious fresh taste, with a bit of a kick from the cumin and green onions. And all the veggies make this a chilled, antioxidant-packed appetizer.

Ingredients: Zucchini, green onions, vegetable broth, cucumber, cilantro, limes, salt, avocado, low-fat buttermilk, cumin

Calories: 123

Grilled Shrimp, Mango, and Avocado

Throw avocados on the grill—along with shrimp and mango—for a tangy treat. The spicy lime- and chile-based sauce is just what you’re craving on a summer day.

Ingredients: Sugar, limes, fish sauce, garlic, carrot, serrano chile, shrimp, cooking spray, avocados, mangoes, Bibb lettuce, cilantro

Calories: 324

Avocado and Shrimp Sushi

Using mashed fiber-rich avocado makes this California-style sushi easy to roll. If you want a boost of fiber, switch to brown rice, and be sure to serve the sushi with the typical low-cal accompaniments of wasabi, low-sodium soy sauce, and pickled ginger.

Ingredients: Short-grain white rice, rice vinegar, wasabi, avocado, cilantro, shrimp, nori sheets, chives, cucumbers

Calories: 365

Avocado Fries

Crunchy on the outside, creamy and nutty inside, these fries are totally over the top. Serve them with burgers, or any of your grilled favorites.

Ingredients: Canola oil, flour, kosher salt, eggs, panko, avocados

Calories: 271

